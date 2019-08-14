news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 14, GNA - The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has established a campus at the mining city of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, in a bid to increase access to tertiary education to many Ghanaians.

The campus, which officially opens in September, this year, would run courses related to mining and these range from Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical and Materials, Geological, Geomatic to Environmental Science.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice-Chancellor of the University, who announced this, added that the University authorities would in addition, roll out sub courses in Business Administration, with plans to run graduate programmes in the future.

The development is another feat for KNUST which has over years birthed some notable universities, including University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) and University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

Prof Obiri-Danso, who was speaking at the 53rd congregation ceremony of KNUST in Kumasi, lauded Anglogold Ashanti and the Obuasi Municipal Assembly for making cash donations towards refurbishment of facilities at the new campus.

This would ensure smooth take-off of the campus for the benefit of prospective students.

This year’s congregation had a total of 20, 177 graduates, including 7, 105 undergraduate and 1, 072 graduate students receiving certificates.

Out of the undergraduate students 930, representing 34 per cent, graduated with First Class.

Prof. Obiri-Danso said the University has also established a Faculty of Educational Studies in response to the government’s policy to affiliate all Colleges of Education to the public universities.

Consequently, the University had been selected to play a mentoring role for the Akrokerri, Wesley, St Joseph and EP Bimbilla Colleges of Education.

The Vice-Chancellor said the authorities have stepped up efforts in upgrading facilities and structures at the University to help provide more classrooms and other teaching and learning aids for the growing number of students applying for admission to be served.

GNA