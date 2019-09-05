news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA - The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Thursday reiterated its commitment to implementing the Committee’s recommendations on halls conversion.



A statement issued by the University and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Management had taken notice of the concerns expressed by the various Alumni groups concerning the conversion of Unity, Africa and University halls from single sex to mixed halls.

“We wish to reiterate that we have always been sensitive to these concerns and are committed to addressing same,” it said.

It may be recalled that following the disturbances on the University Campus last year, which led to its brief closure, the Chancellor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, set up a committee to investigate the disturbances which, among others, were thought to have been precipitated by the conversion of the halls.

“The Committee's report is currently being studied by the Chancellor and Management awaits same for due implementation of the recommendations thereof.”

“We, in the circumstances, wish to reiterate Management's commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Committee”.

In the meantime, Management urged all concerned parties to exercise the utmost restraint to allow peace to prevail, particularly in the interest of academic work and activities of the University in general.

GNA