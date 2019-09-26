news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Klefe (V/R), Sept. 26, GNA - The Klefe Traditional Area in the Ho Municipality has organised a maiden mentorship seminar for pupils and students in the Area.

The seminar, which formed part of the 2019 Yam Festival celebration was to help the pupils and students make good choices in life and become responsible future leaders.

Mr. Setsoafia Biaku, Chairman, 2019 Festival Panning Committee, noted that a community that fell short of efforts at ensuring adequate education of its people, would always lag behind in development, hence, the initiative.

He urged the students to be resolute in their decisions concerning their future as distractions would come their way in many forms.

Mr. Biaku said "these distractions are so much attractive with strong potentials of luring you away into messing up with your life."

He further encouraged them to develop a great passion for learning as education was the "passport" to their future and not "wishful exaggeration."

Mr Biaku called on teachers to help carve very bright futures from the students entrusted into their care and charged them to demonstrate to the community that the children were receiving the best of education.

He asked parents to invest "heavily" in their children's education because "investment in knowledge pats the best interest."

Madan Vivian Eleblu, Education Circuit Supervisor, Klefe/Ziavi asked the students to pay attention to their studies more than the time they spent with the television.

She also encouraged them to always seek knowledge in any form they could and make discipline and respect their friends.

Madam Eleblu also admonished parents to only allow their children watch only educative programmes on television.

Dr Richard Akplotsyi, Senior Lecturer, Ho Technical University told the students to continuously attend such mentorship programmes to shape their future.

He asked them to have mentors and occasionally read about such people, shun bad habits and join good study groups.

GNA