news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, March 3, GNA – The Drama team of the Kinbu Senior High School, Accra, have been crowned winners of the 2020 ‘Sankofa’ Drama Competition organized by the Centre for National Culture (CNC), Greater Accra Region.





The three-day competition was keenly contested by eleven second cycle schools within the Metropolis from February 27th to 29th in Accra.

Mrs Alice Alima Kala, Director of the Centre for National Culture, Greater Accra, said in her opening remarks, that Arts Centre, Accra, would continue to promote culture in the Region and would rope in other stakeholders.

She said the programme aimed to revive stage drama in the Senior High Schools, to unearth talents and playwrights, to build the confidence of the students and to help the students have command over the English language, as well as instill in them the art of reading.

She said it was needful to introduce the youth to their culture, values and norms through drama, folk tale, songs and other means which propagated the rich Ghanaian traditions and cultures.

Professor Nick Nketia, Policy Director and Advisor at the National Commission on Culture, on behalf of Madam Edna Nyame, Executive Director, National Commission on Culture, promised to support the Arts Centre, Accra, and commended the Centre for the good projects.

He said the winning school would be sponsored on an excursion to the University of Cape Coast Theatre Department to learn and have an experience of what the Department does.





Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School came second followed by Nungua Senior High School in third position.

This year’s awards were accompanied with cash prizes for the top three schools. Other awards included best actor, best actress, discovery of the year, and best playwright.

The event was sponsored by Roverman Productions, Evercool Mineral Drinking water and Ekod Natural Fruit Juice.

Mr Dan Clark, a broadcaster and moderator of the event, said the Drama was competitive, educative, interesting, and was fiercely contested.

He said all participants in the competition contributed their best and urged them to work harder in the coming year.

GNA