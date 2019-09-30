news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Keta, Sept. 30, GNA – The 1969/74 year group of Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) has refurbished the school’s clinic as part of celebrations marking the golden jubilee of their admission into the school half a century ago.

The work, worth over GH¢40,000.00, brings to an end the practice of indisposed students sleeping on the bare floor, with basic treatment kits, pharmaceuticals and other facilities often unavailable.

Mr. Siegfried V.K. Sedziafa, the group Vice Chairman, leading a delegation, handed over the facility to the school authorities at Keta, in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

A new front door glass cabinet, eight beds, 20 pieces each of bedsheets and pillow cases, 10 pillows, a brand new refrigerator, desk and swivel chair for the resident nurse, 10 plastic chairs for patients, new curtains and curtain rails were provided under the work.

The medical stockings, including thermometers, stethoscope, sphygmomanometer, drip stands, rapid malaria diagnostic test kits, disinfecting wipes, varied pain killers, anti-malaria drugs, were donated by members in Canada and America.

Mr. Sedziafa said when the idea of giving back to the school, which made them what they were, was hatched, they visited the school and saw the unpleasant spectacle of student-patients lying on mattresses on the floor at the Clinic and so decided to work on that to ensure good healthcare.

The year group also donated additional 230 varied subject sets of books and two desktop computers as part of their support.

Mr Sedziafa said the group, all now retirees, would also be considering the supply of new refrigerators to the school.

Reverend Dr. Sylvanus Elorm Amegashiti, Group Chairman recounting their situation during their time said 120 of them gained admission on September 26, 1969, meeting a fascinating environment, with fewer buildings, but sacrificial tutors.

He said despite their poor backgrounds, they now have lawyers, Doctors, security personnel and businessmen, as asked the students to, "be courageous, focused, and the school would mould you, if you make yourself available and teachable", he told the students.

Mr. Charles Kobena Agbakey, Headmaster, himself an alumnus, lauded the group for keeping together and proving their love for the school 50 years on, posing a challenge to the current students and others to emulate.

Mr. Asiwome Agbenyega, KETASCO Board Chairman, who is also the school's Old Students Association President, noted that it was difficult getting old students back to support their Alma Mata and commended the group for their efforts.

Mr. Edmond Gbetodeme, a group member and also a former Keta Municipal Director of Education, advised the students to learn hard to become a useful and productive citizens.

Ms Benedicta Drafor, the school nurse, promised to ensure accountability and maintenance of the facility to motivate and attract regular supplies.

GNA