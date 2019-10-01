news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Ho, Oct. 01, GNA – The Global Evangelical Primary School in Keta has won the 2019 basic schools reading competition in the Volta Region.

The School beat two others-GOVCO Demonstration School in South Dayi District and the Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School in Ho to represent the Region at the national level.

The competition was organised by the Ghana Library Authority on the theme, "Reading for Progress," to inculcate reading culture in pupils.

Mr Guy Amarteifio, Volta Regional Director, Ghana Library Authority said "struggling readers become disadvantaged in schools," hence the initiative and commended the participating schools.

He said reading was one of the most essential skills a child needed to possess and noted that most children did not find it easy and ended up being discouraged and developed bad approaches towards academic activities.

“Learning to read is one of the critical skills a child acquires during early school experience, unfortunately reading does not come easily to all pupils, often pupils become frustrated and develop negative attitude towards school and reading, if overlooked, struggling readers become disadvantaged in school year and beyond,” he said.

Mr Amarteifio said the Volta Regional Library in collaboration with World Reader had introduced e-readers in Keta, Agbozume and Ho to arouse reading interest in pupils, and noted that patronage of libraries in the Region has increased by 45 per cent as a result.

He said 1200 pupils from the Region also benefited from the Mobile Library ICT classes since it began in 2012, covering eleven schools in the Ho Municipality.

Mr Amarteifio also said 120 schools across the Region had also benefited from the traditional mobile library service.

“With these achievements, the Volta Regional Library and Oti Regions are aiming to ensure an enlightened and development oriented society in the regions through vigorous reading,” he said.

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Regional Director of Education, stressed the need to give reading the attention it deserved towards building a world-class human resource.

She said the nation risked being left behind by other countries if reading was treated as a “minor issue.”

The regional reading festival was supported by GOSANET Foundation, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, Ghana Library Association, Defiat Development Company Limited, Stadium Gate Shopping Mall, Dzidefo Stores, and Biblinef Ghana.

GNA