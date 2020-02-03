news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 03, GNA - The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has elected Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi as its Executive Council Chairman on an interim basis for the next one year.



He takes the position from Mr Kofi Asare who was removed by the General Assembly of the Coalition on 13th August, 2019.

A statement issued, on Monday, and signed by Mr Festus Longmatey, the National Programmes Officer, and copied the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the Council had also maintained Ms Veronica Dzeagu as the National Coordinator of the GNECC.

Mr Homadzi, a seasoned educationist, has an extensive experience in organisational management and holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Management, Planning and Social Policy.

He is currently the Deputy Headmaster of the Akropong School for the Blind, and a Board Member of the National Council for Curriculum Assessment.

Other positions held by Mr Homadzi include a Member of the National Steering Committee for the Implementation of Inclusive Education in Ghana and an Ex-officio Member of the Executive Council of GNECC, as the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations’ (GFD) representative.

The Coalition, therefore, assured its partners and donors of its commitment in delivering on its mandate and ensuring that all children in the country had access to quality education.

“As a network of over 200 members, including Non-Governmental Organisations, professional groups, education research institutions and practitioners working to promote the right to quality education for all Ghanaian children, we are using this to inform all our cherished donors, partners, the ministries and their agencies and the Parliament House of Ghana that the core mandate of GNECC still remains the same and the structures of GNECC also remain intact and functional,” it said.

“We are, therefore, appealing to all donors, partners, the ministries, the Parliament House of Ghana and other stakeholders to have trust and confidence in the Coalition and to continue to work effectively with the organisation in the supreme interest of the Ghanaian child”.

It commended partners for their patience and continuous support during its difficult period.

GNA