By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 26, GNA – Master Christian Asibey Frimpong, a 10-year pupil of Great Minds International School (GMIS), has been awarded an educational scholarship from the International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES) Foundation.

Master Frimpong, emerged as the 2019 overall best student of GMIS, a school owned by popular Ghanaian musician and actor, Kwadwo Nkansah ''Lilwin''.

The scholarship, sponsored by iYES Foundation, would cover all educational expenses of Master Frimpong till he completes the tertiary level.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Master Frimpong expressed gratitude to the Foundation for making his dream come true.

''I'm really happy to receive this scholarship because I had no other option of furthering my education as my parents are very poor. But after I got enrolled in GMIS for free, courtesy ''Lilwin'', I know one day my dream of becoming a doctor would come true,'' Master Frimpong said.

The iYes Foundation, founded by Pastor Brian Amoateng of Brian Jones Ministries, have also supported the school infrastructural development project with a sum of GH¢5,000.00 in addition to 20 bags of cement.

