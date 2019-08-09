news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Tokor (V/R), Aug. 9, GNA – Mr Michael Kwasi Kondo, the Executive Director of “Le Monde des Gaulois,” a French non- governmental organization, has launched the second inter-schools French quiz competition at Tokor for basic schools in the Ketu South Municipality.

The initiative is to help improve the writing and speaking of French in the Ketu South municipality and targets 50 public and private schools.

The eight weeks event is under the theme: “Making Ketu South a source of French scholars for mother Ghana”.

“Le Monde Des Gaulois has only one vision, making Ghana a bilingual country in Africa. This French quiz competition is aimed at motivating the students towards the learning of the language, inculcate the desire to be a bilingual and to direct their attention towards the learning of the French”, Mr Kondo said.

He said the competition would create the platform for pupils to practice what they learnt in school orally because the "speaking aspect of every language is the most desired."

Mr Michael Yao Tsuiatorfe, the Ketu South Municipal Director of Education, commended Le Monde Des Gaulois for the foresight to promote French education in the Municipality and Ghana and pledged support of the Directorate.

Mr Francis Brany, the Regional Unit Head of Regional Centre for Teaching of French, CREF, commended government for the introduction of French in the primary schools and described the quiz competition as timely.

Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, donated a silver cup and French grammar books to be used as part of the awards for the competition.

