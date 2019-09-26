news, story, article

Accra, Sept 26, GNA - The Ghana Forum for Private School Teachers (GFPST) has called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to take steps to intensify training for private school teachers to best teach the New Curricular.



In a press statement signed by Nicholaus Kodzo Akyire, National Coordinator and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the call was a respond to how training of private school teachers was carried out as compared to their counterparts in the public schools.

It said they both taught Ghanaian students whose parents paid equal taxes for national development, hence, deserved equal opportunities.

"We cannot underestimate the harm that can be done by a hurried trained teacher in the handling of a new system," they said.

According to the release, the private sector had become a major game player in the delivery of good education to the populace and its teachers could not be less trained.

It called for a follower-up exercise to ensure that both private and government school teachers who participated in the orientation to be well schooled to carry out the reform appropriately.

