By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 21, GNA- The Institute of Development and Technology Management (IDTM), a registered institution based in Cape Coast, on Friday embarked on an educational trip to the new Terminal three of the Meridian Port Service (MPS) Tema Port.

The trip was part of the institution's course in every second semester of the year to help the students get a feel of the technology and workshop experience.

The students were taken through a tour in the new Terminal three, by Mr Emmanuel Ohene Addo, the Operations Manager of MPS and later went to the classroom for a practical presentation lesson.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Professor John Andoh Micah, Rector in IDTM, said the trip was meant to give the students the opportunity to observe a developmental project on the grounds so that they can be able to understand how projects were implemented.

He said the practical aspects of learning in institutions should be strengthen to support the theory, in order to improve the educational system in the country so that students would be able to observe and understand the implementation process of technologies.

"We still have to do more on the practical education so that the theory will be backed by the practice which means that we should do more of laboratory work, industrial basis, apprenticeship training and I believe doing this will give the require basis in the education", Professor Micah said.

Mr Eben Anuwa-Amarh, Course Instructor at IDTM, said the trip would give the students confidence and experience because the things they learnt in class were applicable in the industry.

"We are going to discuss and analyse what they have learnt from this trip and see if what they have taught in class is relevant to the Ghanaian industry.

There is a perception that many things taught in the classroom are not practicable and cannot be used in the industry so this is an opportunity for the students to interact with industry players, he said.

Mr Johnson Appiah, Chairman of the Planning Committee and a student, said the trip has been meaningful to them because they got the opportunity to assess what goes on the field after learning the theoretical aspects in the lecture rooms.

