news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 20, GNA - Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) on Friday said inadequate infrastructure of the school restricted it from admitting more qualified applicants in the 2019/2020 academic year.

Professor Kwansah-Aidoo who was speaking at the 19th Matriculation Ceremony of the Institute to officially recognise the freshmen and women called for measures to mitigate the situation.

Prof Kwansah-Aidoo said after the stringent admission processes, a total of 2,130 students out of 3,407 applications received were admitted to pursue the various programmes offered by the school.

He said for the undergraduate programmes, a total of 3,105 applications were received with the graduate school receiving 302 applications.

The Rector said there was significant progress of the main on-going structures at the new site of the school’s North Dzorwulu campus, adding that, it would soon be in operation to admit more students.

He said plans were underway to invest in modern facilities and technologies to expand the institute’s capacity and enhance the quality of academic experience for the growing student population.

Prof Kwansah-Aidoo urged the newly admitted students to be fair and consistent in their dealing with other students adding there was the need for each student to take advantage of the opportunity to expand their network of friends.

He urged the new students to be focused on pursuing academic excellence but also make time to participate in other activities outside the lecture hall such as going on excursions and participating in academic seminars.

Prof Kwansah-Aidoo said there was the need for the new students to pay attention to benefits of technology and also take into consideration, the challenges associated with it.

GNA