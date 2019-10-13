news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, Oct. 13, GNA - Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, newly inducted first Vice-Chancellor of Ho Technical University (HTU) has pledged to expand existing international collaborations and move research in the University from the cradle to the international level.

He said he would provide quality leadership, promote research and practical innovations to reposition the University as the reference point of Technical Vocational Training and Education (TVET) in Ghana and globally.

Prof. Honyenuga said this at his investiture as the first Vice-Chancellor of the Ho Technical University in Ho.

He said the University would organise series of capacity building with the formation of intra and inter disciplinary research teams to address technical and vocational challenges facing the world.

Prof. Honyenuga said his administration would promote collegiality among staff and faculty and run HTU as an "entrepreneurial university" with the institution providing commercial services to its community as a source of student practical training and income generation for the University.

He called for unity among staff and faculty, saying, the future of HTU looked bright but dependent on support for each other and cautioned against indiscipline and negative publicity.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of tertiary education commended Prof. Honyenuga on his appointment and said the educational landscape of the country was fast changing in response to critical needs of society and challenged Technical Universities to chart news path of research and innovation distinct from other universities.

He charged Prof. Honyenuga to build the foundation and future of Ho Technical University, "whose vision carved a niche and led to the blossoming of Ghana's hospitality industry..."

Prof. Yankah urged the Vice-Chancellor and management not to relent on discipline, without which academic excellence could not be meaningfully determined.

Prof. Emmanuel James Flolu, Chairman of Council, HTU, said the appointment of Prof. Honyenuga was historic and blessing to the University because it was the first time an internal faculty was appointed as the academic and administrative head of the institution.

He asked the staff and students of the University to support Prof. Honyenuga to succeed because his "office is the embodiment of the soul of the University," and pledged the support of the Council.

The colourful event attracted people from the academia, politicians, traditional and religious leaders.

