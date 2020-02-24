news, story, article

Accra, Feb.24, GNA - Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education has described as ‘false’ the news allegedly carried by some media houses, that suggests that he received a scholarship from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to study in Harvard.



“I have noted with dismay a news carried by some media, that suggests that I have as a Minister, received a scholarship from the Ghana Education Trust Fund for studies at Harvard.

“This impression is false and calculated to cause embarrassment and public ridicule. I have not received any form of sponsorship for any programme or course of study from GETFfund of scholarship secretariat since becoming a Minister,” a statement from the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

According to the statement, the Minister was rather a recipient of GETFund award in 2014 to participate in a three-week certificate programme at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

It, therefore, urged the public to disregard the story, and described it as ‘borne out of mischief and lies, intended to cause disaffection”.

GNA