news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, Sept. 05, GNA-The Ho Technical University (HTU) has been adjudged the winner of the 4th American Chicken Cooking Competition.

The Hospitality and Tourism Department of the University beat all the seven other technical universities in the country for the coveted award organised by the USA Poultry and EGG Council.

Ms. Evelyn Yankson Benyiwaa, a third year student of HTU led her team to emerge best in presentation and creativity and time consciousness categories before picking the overall winner award.

For her award, Ms. Benyiwaa was offered a six-month fully paid industrial attachment with Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The University also received a six-burner gas cooker from the organizers.

Professor Ben Honyenuga, Vice Chancellor of the University commended the team and the Department, saying Hospitality and Tourism remained the niche of the University.

He said HTU remained the torchbearer and headquarters for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) with no challenger and encouraged students and industry practitioners to take advantage of opportunities at the University.

Prof Honyenuga said HTU was forging partnership with universities across the globe to become a world brand in TVET and called for support of all.

"Some of these partnerships are yielding great fruits and exposure for staff and students in terms of exchange programmes...These are critical to us because we are modelling the Technical University after the German model of University of Applied Sciences...blending the German experience with the Ghanaian idea will help us reach that point of unrivaled excellence," he said.

Prof. Honyenuga said the University was looking forward to attaining more as a Technical University of choice in Africa and beyond leveraging on its successes and partnerships.

Ms. Benyiwa said she was happy to be at HTU and expressed excitement for the award and training sessions by the organizers.

Madam Comfort Mawuse Klutse, Head of the Hospitality and Tourism Department of the University expressed gratitude to management of HTU for supporting the Department, saying she was proud of the University.

"We are the best and promise to remain at the top," she said.

GNA