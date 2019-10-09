news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Ho Oct. 09, GNA - The Governing Council of Ho Technical University (HTU) will on Saturday October 12, hold an investiture ceremony to induct Professor Ben Quarshie Hoenyenuga, Associate Professor of Management from the Department of Management Sciences, HTU Business School as Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Hoenyenuga will be the first substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University after its conversion from a polytechnic to a technical university.

The ceremony is expected to come off at the G.M. Afeti Auditorium of the University with Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education as the Guest of Honour.

The day will be followed by investiture thanksgiving mass on Sunday.

Professor Hoenyenuga, the first internal faculty member to be appointed Vice-Chancellor, has an appreciable wealth of experience in teaching, research and managing affairs of the institution having been around since 1997 and risen through the ranks to his current position.

He holds PhD degree in Management from the Open University of the Netherlands, Master of Philosophy Degree from Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands, Master of Public Administration Degree by Research from University of Ghana Business School and Bachelor of Arts Degree from KNUST.

Ho Technical University, the premier tertiary institution in the Volta Region is said to be one of the best in terms of technical, vocational and applied sciences education and training in Ghana and beyond.

GNA