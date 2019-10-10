news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Ho, Oct. 10, GNA - Students of the Ho Technical University (HTU) have expressed unhappiness over the strike action by the Technical University Teacher’s Association of Ghana (TUTAG), claiming it was having setback on academic work.



Leadership of TUTAG declared an indefinite strike action effective October 07, to press home their demand for better conditions of service for staff of technical universities nationwide.

The students who spoke to Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, appealed to both government and TUTAG to resolve the impasse to allow for uninterrupted academic work.

Mr Godsway Kojo Setordzi, a final year student, said he went with his group members to meet their supervisor over project work “only to realise that the door was locked and he was away because of this strike action”.

He said the absence of the lecturers could prove disastrous for them because it meant “rushing through things” after the action had been called off.

Ms. Joyceline Ameko, another final year student said students would be disadvantaged because they would have to find ways to study without the guidance of teachers else they performed poorly at the examination.

Mr Stanley Nelvis Glate, TUTAG Secretary, HTU in reaction, said the Association was scheduled to meet with the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations today, Thursday, October 10 and that “the outcome of that meeting will determine the way forward”.

GNA