By A. B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Oct. 12, GNA - Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education has asked the Ho Technical University (HTU) to develop a policy on sexual harassment to guide the interaction between faculty and students.

He said that was the only way of preserving the dignity and esteem of degrees the University churned out.

Prof. Yankah said this at the investiture of Prof. Ben Q. Honyenuga as the first Vice-Chancellor of the University.

He also urged the University to, in line with the new tertiary education policy, develop and operationalise a code of conduct for staff and students.

Prof. Yankah urged the Vice-Chancellor and Management of HTU not to relent on discipline because without that, academic excellence could not be achieved.

He commended Prof. Honyenuga on his appointment and said the educational landscape was changing in response to the critical needs of society and asked Technical Universities to chart new path of research and innovation.

Prof. Yankah charged Prof. Honyenuga to build the foundation and the future of the University with focus on its niche area of hospitality.

Prof. Honyenuga promised to reposition HTU as the reference point and University of choice in Technical Vocational Education and Training in Ghana and beyond.

Prof. Emmanuel James Flolu, Chairman of Council, HTU said the appointment of Prof. Honyenuga as the Vice-Chancellor was a blessing for HTU and called for unity and support.

