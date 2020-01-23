news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 23, GNA - An 18-unit three storey classroom block and a two-storey boys’ dormitory have been commissioned and handed over to Hohoe E.P. Senior High School (HEPSS) in the Hohoe Municipality of Volta Region.

The dormitory has two box rooms, ironing and washrooms, while the classroom block has common rooms for tutors, which is expected to enhance teaching and learning and reduce congestion.

Mr. Franklin Amesimeku, Headmaster of the School, who expressed gratitude to government for the support, said the facilities have been delivered timeously.

“The facilities will help us in decongesting the boys’ dormitory and overcrowded classes which have been a worry to us for some time now," he said.

However, he appealed for pavement blocks to be laid at the school’s frontage and walkways of the new dormitory for effective control and supervision.

The Headmaster said it was the hope of the School that a girls’ dormitory would also be provided.

While appealing to the Municipal Assembly for the provision of mono desks, he indicated that the School lacked assembly and dining halls.

Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told the gathering that the Assembly and Government were focused on completing projects inherited from past governments.

He said the Assembly has put in place measures for the completion of some uncompleted projects started in HEPSS since 2006, notably; the construction of an administration block, a computer laboratory and a Visual Arts Department.

GNA