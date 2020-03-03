news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Ho, March 03, GNA - The Ho-Bankoe Roman Catholic (R.C) Mixed Primary School in the Ho Municipality have appealed to the Ho Municipal Assembly, to help provide "decent and conducive" learning environment for pupils in the School.





The appeal made by the Executives of Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and the School Management Committee was also directed at benevolent organisations and old pupils of the School.

Mr. Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, PTA Chairman, said the call had become necessary to save the lives of pupils who were learning under dilapidated structures located in the heart of the regional capital.

He said the PTA in an attempt to solve the problem, initiated the construction of a three-unit classroom storey block in 2018 but work stalled due to financial constraints and called for stakeholders support to help build classroom blocks for the School.

Mr. Agbesi-Latsu noted that Ghana’s quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Four, of ensuring “inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” would not succeed if schools, "even in urban areas would have such structures".

Mr. Raphael M. Amenyo, the Ho Municipal Director of Education, said the School though located in the city was in a very apologetic state with leaking roofs on visibly weak walls and called for support.

He said the provision of classroom blocks with a library and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory to the School would “help train the young Ghanaian child for a better tomorrow".





The School is said to have about 520 pupil population with some lower primary and kindergarten pupils learning in an old chapel and others in dilapidated structures.

GNA