Nsutem (E/R), Oct 23, GNA –The Hemang Junior High School (JHS) in the Fanteakwa South District has emerged winners in a maiden science quiz contest dubbed “Sinka Science Contest” organised by Stepup Aid and Education Foundation.

The other schools, which took part in the contest were Begoro Presbyterian ‘C’ JHS, Ahomahomaso JHS, and Nsuapemso JHS. They were selected from the Fanteakwa North and South Districts of the Eastern Region.

Hemang JHS had 72 points, Nsuapemso had 65 points, Begoro Presbyterian ‘C’ 41 points and Ahomahomaso 39 points in that order.

Madam Anne-Alida Ayele, the Founder of the Stepup Aid and Education Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Nsutem Senior High School, the event location said the contest involved four students from each competing school.

She said questions were mainly about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), agricultural science and physics related issues.

Madam Ayele said the aim and the objective of the Foundation was to promote the SDGs among community schools in the districts.

She said the Stepup Aid and Education Foundation was established in 2017 and currently, operates in Fanteakwa North and South Districts with plans to extend it to other districts.

Mr Adu Ameyaw of the Education Directorate of the Fanteakwa North District advised the students to be abreast with the modern trend of education, which he said was spiced with industrialisation.

Miss Ophelia Yeboah, a student of Hemang JHS speaking to the GNA said the contest was very educative and had boosted her confidence level, adding that, she would get herself ready for the next competition on afforestation.

Mr. Kofi Okyere-Agyekum and Mr Amankwah Asiamah the Members of Parliament for Fanteakwa South and Fanteakwa North respectively sponsored the contest with the support from the District Chief Executives, the District Education Directors and the Forestry Commission.

The schools were awarded with certificates of participation while the overall best took along school bags, stationery and a trophy.

