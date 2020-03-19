news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, March 19, GNA - Health training institutions in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, have adopted precautionary measures on their campuses to prevent the spread of coronavirus among staff and final year students.

There were handwashing facilities placed at vantage points on campuses of the institutions, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited them to ascertain whether they have complied with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive on the closure of learning institutions following reported cases of COVID -19 in Ghana.

At the Midwifery Training College in Bolgatanga, Hajia Teshiayio Muhammed, the Principal of the College, said they have complied with the President’s directive, and vacated their first and second year students.





“We have educated our students on the coronavirus; we have also provided handwashing facilities all over the campus from lecture halls to offices. We made sure that each student had a hand sanitizer,” she said.

The GNA at the time of the visit, met Hajia Muhammed on the premises of the College directing her staff, especially non-teaching staff to adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

She insisted that they all acquired hand sanitizers and frequently washed their hands, and made sure no one came close to her without washing their hands with soap under running water, and sanitizing their hands.

A second year student at the Midwifery Training College, Ms Jennifer Atafo who expressed concern about the abrupt suspension of academic work owing to the situation, said “life first before education.”

“We are not happy we have to go home, it will affect our academic work, but considering the coronavirus issue, it is necessary we leave to prevent any spread. Even if we are asked to stay and not leave the campus or allow visitors in, it will not be possible because we are adults and some are even married.”

Another student, Ms Catherine Asumbono, said even though the directive was not good news to the students, it was necessary they went home to prevent any spread of the virus, “It is sad, but what can we do,” she said.

The precautionary measures adopted by the Midwifery College were not different when the GNA visited the Bolgatanga Nurses Training College (BNTC), where Mr William Sebil, the Acting Principal of the College said management vacated both first and second year students.

He said the final year students were still on campus, without lectures but studied individually to avoid crowding.

Mr Sebil said even though there were no lectures, tutors were readily available to assist any student with academic work as they prepared for their examination, adding that before the students were sent home, they were advised to adhere to the safety precautions on COVID-19 at home.

He admonished the students against loitering and rather stick to their books, revise their notes and study in advance to make up for the lost contact hours because they had limited time.

GNA