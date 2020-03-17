news, story, article

By Samuel Ackon



Kobina Ansa (C/R), March. 17, GNA - The Reverend Godwin Arhin Odoon, Headmaster of Kobina Ansa Senior High School (SHS) has appealed to the government to absorb the school into the mainstream for it to enjoy the free education policy.

Kobina Ansa SHS was established and commissioned on November 2, 2014 by Acquinas Tawiah Quansah the then Central Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Mfantseman.

Mr. Daniel Quainoo, chairman of the planning committee and current chairman of the steering committee for the school, assisted.

Rev. Odoom made the remarks during the fifth anniversary of the school and said the School was established to help boost the education of the youth in the area, which had not seen any upward trend.

“The people of Kobina Ansa want to educate and reshape the deprived youth in the community”.

He said the school with a population of about 65 had a three-unit classroom partitioned to accommodate 25 students each.

He was was worried that since the commencement of the government’s free SHS programme, the fortunes of the school had dipped and appealed to government, through the Director of Education to find an amicable solution to it.

In addition, he requested for a centre number for WASSCE to enable them to register their candidates in the school’s name as an existing public community school.

Ms Felicia Aidoo, the girls prefect appealed to the government for computers, since there was no single computer in the school, which was making studies difficult.

She also requested for infrastructure to be improved with a science laboratory and a library.

