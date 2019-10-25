news, story, article

By Boakye Baafi, GNA



Ejisu (Ash), Oct 25, GNA - Basic school head teachers have been urged to give it their all, the promotion of holistic teaching and learning in their schools for the development of the total well-being of their pupils.

They should not only focus on helping pupils to pass their examinations but initiate extracurricular activities that would build the character, nurture values, build confidence and help pupils to think critically.

Madam Animah Achiaa, Ejisu Municipal Director of Education, made the call at the general meeting of the Conference of Basic School Head Teachers in the Municipality.

She said passing examination was good but that should not be the focus of basic education.

Pupils should be nurtured to be respectful, hardworking, humble and disciplined in all aspect of life and be able to think critically to solve the society’s problems.

Mad. Achiaa, appealed to the heads to work hard to ensure the full and successful implementation of the new standard based curriculum, which had been introduced by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

She said government was committed to providing all the needed resources to make quality education delivery, possible in the country.

GNA