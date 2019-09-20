news, story, article

By Lawrencia Esi Annan/Olivia Ayeh, GNA



Takoradi, Sept. 20, GNA - Two Swedish companies based in Stockhom, CODELAB AB and AVIVA FINANS, have donated 30 laptops and 10 monitors to the Takoradi Campus of the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) to enhance teaching and learning.



The President of the University, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwah who received the computers on behalf of the university, commended the efforts of the Director of the campus for her efforts in getting the computers, adding that the school was an IT hub and needed such items.

He said that the University would soon secure about 300 computers for the various campuses, noting that the donation had come at a good time.

Prof Ohene Afoakwah said the University specialises in ICT and it was the second best university in Ghana in the field of ICT and engineering courses.

He assured that it would do everything in its capacity to maintain the standards by providing the relevant facilities to ensure that students graduated and became entrepreneurs who can employ others.

He said the institution had three major faculties namely, IT Business, Computing and Information system, and Engineering, and engages the students in a lot of practical works.

Prof Afoakwah said as part of management's effort to create an enabling environment to improve teaching and learning, the institution had signed a comprehensive agreement with Vodafone to provide a world class internet service to be used by both students and faculties for effective learning processes.

Prof Afoakwah called on parents to take advantage of the facilities to enroll their children in the school for ICT and Engineering courses.

The Director of the School, Ms Jahan-Nusrat Abubakar in thanking the two companies for the support, said the vision of the University was to have drastic developmental projects on its campuses.

She said as a result the Takoradi campus decided to embark on a project to secure some laptops for the school.

The school in showing gratitude to the two companies presented a citation of appreciation to them.

GNA