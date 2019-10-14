news, story, article

Takoradi, Oct. 14, GNA - The President of Ghana Technology University (GTUC) Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa has called on the student body of the university to imbibe integrity and honesty in the pursuit of their academic education.

He said education was not just the acquisition of knowledge, but engendered honesty, respect and compassion and therefore urged them to uphold integrity and honesty since that constituted the key values of the institution.

Prof. Afoakwa said this at the 10th matriculation ceremony of the GTUC Takoradi campus, where a total of 120 students comprising 72 males and 48 females admitted to pursue diploma and degree courses in engineering, telecommunication, computer science and business administration for the 2019/2020 academic year.

He said this year, the university had its biggest intake of 2,115 students across the country.

Prof Afoakwa said GTUC seeks to empower its students to continue the search for knowledge through constant learning and innovation, empahsizing that at GTUC technology was embedded in all courses.

He said the GTUC bill 2017, which needed to be passed in order for the school to become a fully flesh Public university would be passed by parliament by the end of the year.

Prof Afoakwa urged the students to respect the matriculation oath conferred on them and act accordingly.

He advised the matriculants to hold the name of the school high anywhere they found themselves and to also learn hard to write their exam devoid of malpractices and dishonesty.

On scholarships, the President hinted that, Barclays bank selected GTUC as one of its beneficiary institutions to give scholarship to its students.

"The scholarship will be disbursed to selected students each academic year for one academic year, renewable based on one's performance.

The package is comprised of academic facility user fee, hostel fees, all approved fees of the institution, one laptop, feeding allowance for the entire academic year, mentorship opportunity of an internship with the bank".

He encouraged interested students to contact the student’s affairs offices on the availability of the scholarship, adding that the school also secured 10 scholarship slots from GNPC for intelligent students in the area of ICT, telecommunication and engineering.

The President of the school urged the matriculants to be creative and think outside the box in their studies.

He entreated them to grow intellectually and to utilise the opportunity given them in order to have a meaningful future since the institution was equipped with well trained staff to meet their academic and social needs.

"Don't just pass through the school, but rather, engage in extracurricular activities for the school to pass through you and transform you into becoming graduates who will contribute to the development of this nation making a difference", he said.

Ms. Nusrat Jahan Abubakar, Council member and Acting Director of the Takoradi Campus, who took the students through the Matriculation oath underscored the importance of the oath and signing of the matricula and urged all the fresh students to endeavour to sign the matricula, warning that those who failed to sign would be made to pay a penalty.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, Western Regional Minister said GTUC was a unique school and well placed in a unique region and advised the students to find their passion while in school.

"Aim at being entrepreneurs rather than seeking employment from the already choked system",he said.

Mr Mensah said the road to success was not smooth, but with focus and resilience they would find a way.

A representative from the Matriculation class, Ms. Joshlina Aba Abakah thanked the management for admitting them into the school and called on her colleagues to endeavour to be men and women of honour since the school rested on their shoulders. "Take what you learn here and translate it into something meaningful" she added.

She said despite GTUC being one of Africa's best telecommunication and technology institution, students still needed hostel facilities, recreational facilities, internet access, an electronic library and a school bus to convey students in and out of school for academic and social gatherings.

