news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Acting President, Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), has said the University is committed to lead transnational education efforts.

He said through partnership with institutions such as the Coventry University in the United Kingdom (UK), GTUC has produced graduates that are relevant to the human resource base of the country, especially in the areas of oil and gas, and information technology.

He said GTUC would begin new programmes that are relevant to the current government’s programmes; programmes that would be relevant to Ghana’s development and the world at large, adding that “we have been mandated by law to concentrate on Information Communication Technology (ICT) training.

Prof Afoakwa said this during a media engagement in Accra, hosted by the GTUC Council and Coventry University.

He said there is the need to engage faculty/students visits and exchange, curriculum development and other programmes beneficial to both universities.

Prof Afoakwa said in order to establish and sustain a relationship, trust is important, declaring that “we are telling the world that GTUC and Coventry University would continue to strengthen its relationship to ensure there is a plan to train the human resource in information technology and engineering”.

He said the GTUC's Management and Council has put together a number of activities and projects they are going to embark on, and this is geared towards enhancing facilities for learning and research within the institution.

Prof Afoakwa said one major interest was also on entrepreneurship; to inculcate the culture of entrepreneurship to enable students help in nation building describing it.

Prof John Latham, Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University, said his institution has partnered with a number of universities across the globe and were interested in institutions which had a vocational focus.

He said these were universities with courses that were professionally based and had the capacity to produce qualifications that lead to employment and careers, and GTUC was a classic example.

Prof Latham said strategic relationship was about planning as such there is a need to put in place more popular and relevant courses that could make an impact and address emerging challenges.

GNA