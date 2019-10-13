news, story, article

Accra, Oct 13, GNA - Professor Emmanuel Ohene-Afoakwa, President, Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), has cut the sod for the construction of the state-of-the-art five-a-side football pitch on the Main Campus at Tesano in Accra.

Five-a-side football is a variation of association football, in which each team fields five players (four outfield players and a goalkeeper).

The project, which is being executed by Wembly Sports Construction Company Limited, will take three months to complete.

Prof Ohene-Afoakwa, who expressed his joy over the realisation of the project, said after the completion of the five-a-side football pitch, they would also be constructing hockey and volleyball pitches.

"We are very committed and highly committed to ensuring that our students, who are our greatest and our main stakeholders are happy and because of that, we have put together quite a number of projects that are going to be rolled out from this day forward," he said.

He said Management would continue to create the conducive atmosphere for effective teaching and learning in the University College.

Prof Ohene-Afoakwa said Management would also make sure that at least as their students come to school to learn, they were also opportune by having a very good place to also play.

"Moving from private to public, we definitely need to position ourselves in order to strengthen our position as the best and continue to be one of the best in terms of university education in the country".

He said Management would see to the total transformation of the institution to become one of the best universities in West Africa.

Prof Ohene-Afoakwa said as part of efforts to enhance teaching and learning in the GTUC, Management had signed a contract with Vodafone to provide wide area network and internet facility with Wifi all over the campus to give the best quality internet provisions within and for their students.

He said they would be constructing three different eight-storey hostel blocks accommodation facilities for students within the Main Campus.

This, he said would also be coupled with additional construction of lecture hall complexes and offices for their staff and faculty.

Madam Pamela Aboagyewaa Mantey, President, GTUC Student's Representative Council lauded Management for embarking on the construction of the five-a-side football pitch.

She said the facility would not only enhance sporting activities in the University College but also go a long way to promote its image.

In attendance at the event were Prof Isaac Abeiku Blankson, Vice President, GTUC and Dr Juliana Owusu-Ansah, Registrar, GTUC.

