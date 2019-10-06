news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), Accra Campus, has held its 25th matriculation ceremony in Accra, during which 1,426 freshmen were formally admitted for the September intake of the 2019/2020 academic year.

The new entrants, who were made of 1,138 males and 288 females, would be pursuing various degree and diploma programmes.

This also includes 53 international students from 10 countries.

The admission, which is the highest ever in University’s history brings the total undergraduate students population of the GTUC Accra Campus to 6,074 composed of 239 foreign students from 14 countries and 5,835 Ghanaian students.

The breakdown of students’ enrollment for the September 2019 admission for all GTUC’s campuses are Accra Campus 1,426; Kumasi 66; Takoradi 110; Koforidua 52, Ho 85 and Graduate School 230.

This brings the total number of students’ admission of all the campuses of GTUC for September 2019, admission to 1,969.

Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Acting President, GTUC, said the University College has established a working relationship with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC); and that through his own initiative, with the support of the University’s Management has been able to secure 10 scholarship slots for the new Presidential Scholarship for their students.

He said the Presidential Scholarship would cater for brainy students in the area of telecommunications and engineering.

He said Barclays Bank Limited had also selected GTUC as one of its beneficiary of the Barclays Tertiary Scholarship.

Prof Afoakwa said the Barclays Scholarship would be disbursed to selected students each academic year, and that the tenure of the scholarship for the beneficiary student was for one academic year renewable on academic performance.

He said undergraduate regular students in level 200 – 400 who had attained a Cumulated Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0 by the end of 2019/2020 academic year in addition to other eligibility requirement were likely to benefit from the scholarship.

The Barclays Scholarship package covers academic facility user and hostel fees, all other approve fees, a laptop and feeding allowance for the duration of the academic year.

The package also includes mentorship opportunities like an internship with the bank.

Prof Afoakwa urged students to visit the GTUC’s Student Affairs Office and enquire more about how to apply onto the scholar schemes.

With regards to the GTUC Bill, 2017, Prof Afoakwa said it had gone through cabinet, presented to Parliament and it had been discussed at the Education Committee Level of Parliament.

He said hopefully, upon reconvening of Parliament this last quarter of the year, the bill would be brought forward for final discussion and passage.

“I urge members of the University College to note that, it is a main priority for GTUC to go public and encourage you all to ready yourself for the transitioning which should be confirmed soon,” he stated.

Prof Afoakwa said: “Education is not just about the acquisition of knowledge but it engenders honesty, respect, equality and compassion”.

“Knowledge therefore, is awareness of knowing about what, why, when, where and how of anything. It is power, both intellectually and physically.”

He said in GTUC, technology was embedded in all aspects of theirr teaching and learning which makes their quest for knowledge more interactive, easy and fun for students.

He said email, course-based websites and computer-based chat rooms were some of the technology-enabled resources that were used by the University College.

“GTUC will seek to empower you to continue the search for knowledge through constant learning and innovation.”

To the students, Prof Afokwa said, GTUC frowns on dishonest conduct and that in this regard, the University College would verify all results submitted at the entry level.

“Our University prides itself with integrity, excellence and academic freedom as key core value that guide us in principle in life.”

He also encouraged all students to learn hard to write exams that would be devoid of malpractice and dishonesty.

Dr Juliana Owusu-Ansah, Registrar, GTUC, administered the matriculation oath to the students.

GNA