By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct. 18, GNA - The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) and the Jiangsu University of Science and Technology in China, have launched a five-year partnership agreement in Accra.

Key among the agreement was to see GTUC faculty members being given the opportunity to benefit from fully sponsored PhD scholarship over the period of five years.

The first batch of faculty members selected to pursue their PhD programmes at Jiangsu University include Mr Samuel Akwesi Frimpong, Mr John Agyekum Addai, Mr Isaac Baffour Senkyere, Mr Yaw Otu-Larbi Siaw and Madam Philomena Pomaa Ofori.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership in Accra, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Acting President of GTUC, said the partnership would help to strengthen the ties between both universities, which would lead to the establishment of close cooperative relationship for superior academic and research collaborations.

He said from the individual perspective, investment in doctoral education was rather costly - in terms of fees, subsistence and foregone earnings - and lengthy.

Prof Afoakwa said this was why as part of the partnership, management has negotiated for the full sponsorship of 25 faculty members to the tune of ¥4,800,000 (Chinese Yuan) towards the pursuit of their PhDs in various fields of study over next five years at Jiangsu University.

He said over the next five years, five faculty members would be sent to Jiangsu University every year for further studies to obtain their terminal degrees.

He said as part of their package, management was also supporting their scholarship with full study leave with pay and pre-financing of their air tickets, adding “they will also receive a monthly stipend of ¥1,000 (CNY) from Jiangsu University as living allowance towards their studies”.

He said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) would also seek to foster development between both institutions in the areas of faculty and student exchange, organization of international seminars/conferences, coordination in joint research projects and planning of other cooperation programs.

He expressed the hope that this arrangement would not only ensure the professional development of their faculty members but also prepare GTUC towards becoming a fully-fledged public university.

Prof Afoakwa said GTUC would also continue to give its students the needed support while ensuring the provision of an enabling environment for quality teaching, learning, research, intellectual creativity, innovation, service and entrepreneurial skills to the community.

On his part, Mr Shi Ting Wang, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said both Chinese and Ghanaian parents are willing to invest in their children’s education because they believe knowledge changes destiny and investing in education equates to investing for the future.

He said the secret of China’s development miracle was the assiduous effort to convert China from a country with illiteracy rate of 80 per cent to a great power on human resources.

Mr Wang said China is fully aware of the importance of education in the country’s development, and places educational cooperation, a priority in China-Ghana cooperation.

He said this year, its visa section has issued more than 1,500 students visas to Ghanaians; among them, 310 were awarded full scholarships provided by Chinese Government.

Mr George Andah, Minister of Communications, said Ghana’s national development only stands to benefit from increased access to education.

He said bridging the gap between academic knowledge and professional experience was the key to accelerating national development.

Mr Andah said the Management of GTUC has shown that they were constantly looking for ways to provide a unique educational experience that is characterized by an underlying focus on research and professional development.

