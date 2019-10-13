news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Ho, Oct. 13, GNA - Privately owned Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) is to be absolved by government, Mr Emmanuel Afoakwa, President of the University College has hinted.

He said the decision had been taken awaiting parliamentary approval for the private technology university to be made a public university.

Mr Afoakwa disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on Reverend Johnson Avuletey, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister as part of his visit of the Ho campus of GTUC.

He said his visit was to see at first hand, the progress of the University and to appeal to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) to help the institution acquire a land for the construction of a permanent campus in Ho.

The GTUC President added that Ghana was going digital, thus, the need to position the country to embrace digitisation, saying, the University was poised to produce the needed human resource in terms of information technology to meet that challenge.

Rev. Avuletey, pledged VRCC’s support and tasked the Regional Lands Commission Department to help secure a land as soon as possible, noting, the current campus did not provide conducive environment for studies.

Mr Frank Senyo Loglo, Acting Registrar, Ho campus of GTUC asked students to use their expertise and the networks to help augment government and management's efforts to build a formidable GTUC.

The former Ghana Telecom University College founded in 2005 by the then Ghana Telecom, the national telecommunications company, is an academically comprehensive and globally inclined urban and rural technology university, dedicated to advancing knowledge and providing students with a valuable, rigorous, experiential, technology-infused education.

