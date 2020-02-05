news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Feb. 5, GNA - Mr Raphael Apetorgbor, President, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), has called on graduate students to embrace research.

He said it would enable them come out with quality and professional research papers that could be published in globally reputable journals.

He said there was the need for postgraduate students to create a niche for themselves when they were in school by delivering position papers based on facts, evidence, and reasoning in order to make their postgraduate studies relevant.

Mr Apetorgbor made the appeal during the orientation of the February intake graduate students of GIMPA in Accra.

He urged the students to abide by the rules and regulations that govern students conduct and keep off activities that would not contribute positively to their future.

He reminded the students that the onus of realising their abilities lies solely on them and the efforts they put into their academic work.

"GIMPA is the best university in the country and I encourage you to make good use of the facilities and academic resources to ensure a successful stay," he stated.

He applauded the Management of GIMPA for putting up the new ultramodern edifice for the graduate school and improving facilities to make teaching and learning conducive.

This, he advised the students to ensure effective and efficient use of the facility devoid of breakages, thus, furniture and other fittings.

He also commended the Dean and Faculty of the GIMPA School of Research and Graduate Studies(SRGS), for initiating the GIMPA Research Intensification Seminar Series and launching GIMPA Working Paper Series, which was aimed at promoting excellence in research as well as foster local and international research networks.

Mr Apetorgbor entreated the fresh graduate students to participate in the next research series.

