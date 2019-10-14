news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - Mrs Fuseina Issah, Gender Commissioner, Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter, has impressed upon the Government to improve on its policies that would enhance girl child empowerment.



She said education at the basic level must be designed to put more emphasis on empowerment, especially to the girl child.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, Mrs Issah called on the Government to work hand-in-hand with civil society organisations and individuals to raise awareness and educate young girls about their constitutional rights.

She urged parents and guardians to create a platform for training the girls at the early stage of their lives.

"Early child development is key and parents must ensure the principles of empowering the child at her early stage" she said.

The Gender Commissioner said parent-teacher meetings should be held in schools every month in order to make the parents aware of their children’s progress at school and encouraged boys to support the girls to realise their God-given talents.

Mrs Issah also entreated students to take their books seriously and aspire to the highest level.

The UN declared International Day of the Girl in 2012, and it is observed every October 11.

GNA