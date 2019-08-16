news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Menssh, GNA



Accra,Aug. 16, GNA - Government has re-affirmed its commitment to resource the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College to maintain its status as a centre of excellence for training soldiers in Africa.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, gave the assurance at the joint graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 40 and 2019 Batch IV of MSc Defence and International Politics in Accra on Friday.

In all, 67 middle and senior level military officers and civilians, comprising 40 officers from the Ghana Armed Forces and 27 Allied students from 13 African countries and other personnel from sister security service, industry and Civil Service graduated after 11-month intensive training.

Dr Bawumia assured of government's resolve to continue supporting the College with all the necessary requirements to retain its status as one of the top-notch learning centres on the African Continent, describing the College as a “prime national asset.”

In that regard, he said government would soon release funds through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) towards the completion of the second phase of the College's residential accommodation.

“We do appreciate the relevance of the Experiential Learning with respect to the annual Regional and African Study Tours as part of the course package. The reports from these tours continue to help shape government’s policies.

“Government will engage relevant stakeholders including; the GETFund to make the needed resources available to the College to complete the on-going residential accommodation.

"It is gratifying to note that much progress has been made on this project since my last visit,” the Vice President assured.

While commending the graduands for their successes, Dr Bawumia reminded them to utilise the knowledge and experience acquired to protect the sovereignty and integrity of their respective countries to ensure peace and tranquility.

The course equipped the graduands with leadership and analytical skills, communication and managerial skills, to play meaningful role in management and provide professional leadership in defence, security and global political issues.

He encouraged the graduands, especially those from other African countries to maintain the bond of friendship built during the period of training to help deal with many security challenges in Africa.

“The people you have met and the friendships that you have built in the course of your training here in GAFCSC, are fundamental in building knowledge networks on matters of national and international strategic significance.

"Trust me, maintaining and sustaining those cordial relationships at both the personal and professional levels will greatly enhance your career accomplishments,” the Vice President advised.

Vice President Bawumia commended Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour, the Commandant of the College and the Control Board of the College as well as the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) for their commitment and direction.

He urged them to remain innovative and resourceful in order to meet the challenges of contemporary defence management.

Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour, the Commandant of the College, in his welcome address, said the African Continent was still faced with daunting security challenges such as endemic poverty, piracy and transnational crimes and urged the graduands to use the skills acquired to deal with them.

Major Isaac Boako of the Ghana Armed Forces was adjudged the Overall Best Graduating Student, while Lt Cdr A.A. Oyediran of Nigerian Navy, won the Best Allied Student Award.

