Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - The Right Rev, Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has urged the government to resource and revamp all the Agricultural Training Colleges to save them from imminent collapse.

Rev Dr Ofori said agriculture was the mainstay of Ghana’s economy and lauded the government’s Planting for Food and Job policy, which would enable the country to become self-sufficient, and regretted the current poor state of the Colleges of Agriculture in the country.

The policy, he noted, must be sustained and every attempt made to ensure that Agriculture is made attractive to the younger generations in order to make it sustainable.

The Moderator was speaking at the Commissioning Service of some Thirty-nine Ministers of the gospel at the Victory Chapel of the GEC, Ho Fiave, in the Volta Regional capital on the theme: “The Christian Leader”.

He said it was sad that all the six Agricultural Colleges under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in the country had virtually collapsed or were operating far below their production capacities.

He, therefore, called on government to extend a lifeline of two million Dollars to each of the six Agric institutions in order to turn their current deplorable state around.

The Moderator said the GEC had plans to venture into agriculture in the near future, and urged the newly commissioned ministers, especially those in the hinter land, to together with their congregants, venture into agriculture.

This, he said, would enable them to support themselves and feed others.

Rev Dr Ofori urged the newly commissioned ministers to make a difference in the world through preaching the unadulterated word of God.

He urged them to guard against materialism and focus on the Great Commission.

Rev Angela Hellen Adjabeng, one of the newly commissioned pastors, on behalf of her colleague ministers, acknowledged God for not only calling them into the pastoral ministry, but also equipping them to do his work.

She thanked the leadership of the church, the Global Theological Seminary, where they were trained, their families, friends and well-wishers, for their prayers and support.

