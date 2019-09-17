news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Dzodome, Sept. 17, GNA - Mr Alex Kobla Woyome, the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), has entreated Government to urgently release funds to tackle outstanding school projects particularly in basic schools.



He said conditions in which some schools continued to operate across the country made mockery of the goal of enhancing quality teaching and learning.

Mr Woyome spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dzodome on the sidelines of programmes to commission two separate three-unit school blocks with ancillary facilities by the North Tongu District Assembly for the basic schools at Amedorme and Dzodome in the area.

The MP lamented the Government's failure to complete the numerous school projects left unfinished when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) exited power.

"Several school projects continue to remain so, leaving teachers, pupils, communities and the education directorates grappling with one challenge or the other as a result and Government needed to release funds to complete them," Mr Woyome said.

He lamented that standards in education were falling with related issues of teacher shortage, lack of learning materials and facilities, declining teacher-pupil contact hours, poor supervision, curriculum and syllabus challenges.

"Currently teachers are not provided with copies of the syllabus on the new curriculum. They were being asked to look for soft copies and that is not the best for a country eager to grow the needed quality human resource," the MP said.

"We know Government cannot do it alone and Government must also not assume it can do it alone. Parents, communities, pupils, teachers and others have roles in this because it requires holistic approach."

Mr Woyome said the NDC built schools and teacher accommodation and provided other logistics but some projects it left uncompleted at Nutekpor, Agbogbla and Agorgboe, among other communities in his area, still remained uncompleted.

He said it was time constituencies firmly demanded incoming regimes to complete all unfinished projects.

He commended the South Tongu Assembly for completing projects at Amedorme and Dzodome among others and said education remained his priority for which he used more than 80 per cent of his Common Fund to tackle.

GNA