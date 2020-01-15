news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Agona Kwesitwikrom (C/R), Jan 15, GNA – Government will soon implement a scholarship scheme for children of farmers pursuing tertiary education to reduce their burdens.



They would also extend the free Senior High School (SHS) education policy in the future to cover tertiary education to guarantee universal quality education.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State In charge of Tertiary Education, who announced this said the new scholarship scheme was a “well thought-out plan” by the Government to honour farmers for their contribution towards Ghana’s economic development.

He was speaking at a durbar of the chiefs and people of Kwesitwikrom, near Agona Kwanyako in the Agona East District, to mark their Akwambo Festival celebrated annually.

“Our mothers and fathers who are farmers deserve better and their sweat and toil should not be in vain,” Professor Yankah said, stressing that, farmers merited to enjoy social amenities like electricity, potable water, roads, good education infrastructure to raise their living standards.

Prof Yankah who is also the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Agona East Constituency said government had awarded five major roads in the Agona East District on contract.

He explained that three out of the five roads were under Ghana Cocoa Board road contract and that contractors would soon move to commence work at the various sites.

Also, a three classroom Junior High School (JHS) block, which is under construction in the town, would be completed and handed over to the Ghana Education Service.

The school project is expected to curtail trekking of children accessing JHS education at distanced Agona Kwanyako, Agona Fawomanye and other communities, due to non-availability of a JHS block in the Town.

The minister affirmed government’s commitment to ensure that all communities in Agona East including; 55 towns that were started, were connected to the national grid.

In response to a request by Nana Kwesi Twi V, chief of Kwesitwikrom for the government to construct and tar the road from Agona Asafo to Kwesitwikrom, Prof. Yankah said, it was awarded on contract and pledged that work would soon begin.

He appealed to them to vote for President Akufo-Addo and himself during the December elections to continue the unfinished work of government.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive, said the Assembly was ready to assist the town as it donated 100 bags of cement and iron rods in support of a Community Centre started by the people as self-help project.

He commended Prof Yankah for his assistance to Agona East in the areas of electricity, water, education and roads, and asked the people to vote for the Minister as MP and Nana Akufo-Addo as President in the coming polls.

He stated that the provision of roads, education, electricity, quality health care delivery and other amenities would depend on the people’s commitment to retain the government in power.

Nana Kwesi Twi, Chief of the town, said the celebration of the Akwambo Festival was also to help raise funds in support of the community centre and appealed to the DCE and Minister to continue with their assistance.

He praised government and the assemblyman for constructing a JHS block and bringing more development projects to the town.

