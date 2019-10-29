news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bawku (UE) Oct. 29, GNA - Dr Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia, the Vice President has said government will continue to provide the needed resources to improve the Free Senior High School policy for quality education in the country.

He said education was the bedrock of national development, and an area where the human resource was developed, hence government’s commitment to channel the chunk of the nation’s resources to making it vibrant.

Dr Bawumia said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo, at the 55th speech and prize- giving day of the Bawku Senior High School in Bawku, Upper East Region.

Speaking on the theme, “Academic Success through Discipline, Co-Operation and Commitment of Stakeholders”, the Vice President said it was in line with government’s agenda to reshape the educational system for job creation and socio-economic transformation of the country.

“We are committed to providing adequate infrastructure to enable educational institutions provide quality education to the youth of the country”, he said, and urged the students to focus on acquiring self-developing skills through the new curriculum being rolled out and designed to shift from the theory based learning to practical learning.

He said as part of efforts to promote teaching and learning, government through its emergency projects, provided the school with a single-storey dormitory block for the girls and six-unit classroom block for teaching and learning.

A six-unit classroom block with an office and store accommodation attached was handed over to the school, while a six-unit flat for teachers accommodation was also completed and would soon be handed over to the school by the National Petroleum cooperation, he said.

The Reverend Sylvester Agalga, the Acting Headmaster of the school appealed to government and other stakeholders to continue to support them to improve on its infrastructure, logistics and other educational amenities including; water and sanitation, road network, and transportation among other things.

About 64 students were presented with awards for excellent academic performance, with Ms Rukayatu Abdullah Jambedu as the best student for the 2018 West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) while Master Eliasu Bansi Yahaya took the best performing student for the 2019 WASSCE.

A set of brass band equipment was presented to the school by DCOP Patrick Attampugre Akologo of the Ghana Police Service, to promote its extra-curriculum activities.

A plaque with citation of recognition was presented to Major General William Azure of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)and Mr Patrick Attampuggre Akologo Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) of the Ghana Police Service for their dedication and commitment as old students towards the development of the school.

