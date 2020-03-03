news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, March 2, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says Government spent GHc56 million last year, to prepare the final year Senior High School students to write the West African Examination Certificate (WAEC) and expected to invest a similar amount this year.

The amount was used to pay teachers to teach the students during vacation classes, procurement of past questions and answer booklets to guide the students in their preparations and help them excel in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) of the West African Examination Certificate (WAEC).

Vice President Bawumia, who announced it at the 2020 President’s Independence Day Awards, in Accra on Monday, believed that the students would receive adequate preparation to come out successfully.

He said in a few years’ time, the nation would have educated workforce who would contribute their quota to national development.

In addition, Government invested GH¢2 billion annually in the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Policy, with enrolment increased by 50 per cent and more than 400,000 students gaining admission every year.

So far, 1.2 million students had benefitted from the FSHS programme since 2017, with an average of 100,000 students who would have ordinarily stayed home for lack of finances by their parents and guardians now being admitted into their preferred second cycle education institutions.

Dr Bawumia said Government introduced the Double Track System as a temporary measure to contain the increased number of enrollment while, it was putting up requisite infrastructure at the second cycle institutions and would soon end the system upon completion of those facilities.

He said government had already reviewed the curriculum of the Kindergarten and Basic schools and would soon review the Junior and Senior High schools to be in sync with 21st century education system.

Vice President Bawumia commended the awardees for their exceptional performances and encouraged them to work even harder to achieve their ambitions.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, in his welcome remarks, said President Akufo-Addo-led administration had made transformative decisions that had greatly impacted positively to education system in the country.

He said for instance, Government increased the capitation grant from GH¢4.50p to GH¢10.00 per student annually, to remove cost barriers to education and improve accessibility to all children of school-going- age.

He said children enrolment at the basic level improved significantly from 13 per cent to 27 in 2018, and also upgraded three teacher trainee colleges to offer Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Education and affiliated them to the various public universities.

Ms Philomena Tan, the Managing Director of the Nestle Ghana Limited, the sponsors of the President’s Independence Day Awards, in an address, said quality education was a key investment in building a solid foundation for any nation, which was sync with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four.

She said the Company was championing an iodine sufficiency campaign in children to raise awareness on the need for children to consume iodine and thus, pledged to continue raising awareness on quality nutrition among children in Ghana.

The event attracted high profile dignitaries including; Prof. Kwasi Amankwa, the Director-General of the GES, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Directors of Education, the Diplomatic Community, teachers, traditional authorities, parents and school children.

The 63rd Independence Day celebration is on the theme: “Consolidating Our Gains,” which will be climaxed at a national parade at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region on Friday, March 6, 2020.

GNA