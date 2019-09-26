news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - Government is making efforts to move away from the teacher-centred form of learning where emphasis is placed on students just passing exams to a competency-based form where students would be constantly looking for ways to improve themselves.

Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, made this known at the "2019 Xerox Find Your Solution" workshop.

Madam Ampofo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency, speaking at the second session of the workshop for educators, said improved technologies demonstrated at the workshop would help to achieve the goal of transforming education in the country.

"We also hope that our educational materials are printed to the finest quality with sharp images to facilitate easy learning and raise the interests of students in school materials,” she said.

The workshop was organised by Docutech Ghana Limited, the authorized local distributor of Xerox products in Ghana.

The company has also trained more than 80 business professionals in printing technologies and digital software for business development.

Jean Louis Feghali, the Managing Director of Docutech, said the company organised the workshop to facilitate discussions on "how we can drive digital transformation in printing in a risk-free, efficient and environmentally friendly way in order to stay competitive".

The first session was held under the topic: “Office Solutions and Demos”, and was targeted at professional bodies, banks, telecoms, private and public agencies to introduce Xerox's latest workplace apps that support businesses ever-evolving needs.

The second session was focused on the topics: “Examination and Education Print” and “Opportunities for Publishers and Book Printers” and aimed at exhibiting technologies that streamline paperwork and document management, reduce waste and lower fixed costs.

