By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 31, GNA - A total of 47 students in various tertiary institutions from the Hohoe Municipality have benefitted from government’s scholarship to the tune of GH¢81,048.11 as tuition fees.

Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the beneficiaries were selected on merit.

He made this known at a ‘Meet the Press’ session, on the theme; "Accounting for our stewardship, Articulating the Implementation of Government Policies and Programmes in Hohoe Municipality."

The MCE said work had resumed at the Fodome-Helu campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and added that government had secured approximately US$60,000,000 for the construction of Phase II of the University.

He said the Assembly also completed the construction of a 3-Unit classroom block, office, store and staff common room with four seater KVIP toilet and 2-Unit urinal block at Akpafu-Odomi, a 2-Storey administration with library and ICT centre and conference room for Likpe-Mate Senior High School, 12 Unit classroom block at Hohoe E.P Senior High School and Boys dormitory at Akpafu Senior High Technical School.

The MCE said the Assembly also supplied 450 mono desks furniture to SHSs at Hohoe, Lolobi, Akpafu, Gbledi, Likpe, and Alavanyo, furniture for Likpe-Mate SHS, Gbledi-Gbogame and Lolobi Kumasi JHS libraries, a 3-Unit classroom at Lolobi Kumasi and supplied five streetlights to SHSs in the Municipality.

Mr. Ofori said the Assembly was also investing in an Early Childhood Development Centre at Likpe-Bakwa, a 6-Unit classroom block with other ancillary facilities at Zongo-Adabraka and two 12-Unit classroom block each at Akpafu Senior High Technical and Afadjato Senior High Technical.

He commended Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy for his support towards education in the Municipality with the provision of eleven motorbikes and a pick up car for Circuit Supervisors and the Education Directorate respectively.

Mr Ofori said inadequate teaching and learning materials, computer laboratories, supply of water , irregular supervision of teachers due to lack of logistics for Circuit Supervisors, lack of teachers’ quarters and poor condition of classroom blocks were some challenges facing education in the Municipality adding that the Assembly was addressing most of them gradually.

