By Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA



Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – Dr Benjamin Kweku Baah, Headmaster of Konongo Odumasi Senior High School (KOSS), has commended the government for implementing the free Senior High School initiative and called on parents to take advantage of it.

“It is the government intention to enroll as many basic candidates as possible into schools so that our schools will run the same semester programme”, he said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Baah said, as part of government’s intension to create conducive learning environments for students on the free SHS programme, various projects are being implemented on the school’s premises.

He said they include the construction of a 12-unit three storey classroom block- which is 85 per cent complete, a single storey dormitory block for boys and a washroom facilities for girls.

Hopefully, Dr Baah said, the project would end the double track system by providing enough space for learning and accommodation for the four thousand students of the school.

He said the school was chosen because it is one of the highly subscribed senior high schools in the Ashanti Akyem Municipality.

Dr Baah said the classroom block was being constructed with funds from the Kuwaiti Government Fund whereas the dormitory block is being done under the GetFund.

He said the aim of the school was to produce good students so that government’s investment in the education sector would yield positive results.

Dr Baah also expressed gratitude to the old students association of the school for their immense support over the years which has led to the construction of a kitchen, renovation of a dormitory block and furnishing school’s library with books.

The school, established in 1953 as one of the first second-cycle institutions in the Asante Akyem area with 21 boys and five girls, now has a population of 4000.

The alumni of the school are also found in various sectors contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

