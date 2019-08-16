news, story, article

By Benjamin Commey, GNA

Accra, Aug 16, GNA — Government says it has through the Ministry of Health settled the final part of the nurses’ trainee allowance to all qualified beneficiaries for the 2018/2019 academic year.

In a press release issued and signed by Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah, Chief Director for the Ministry of Health and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said an amount of GHȼ198.2million was released to defray the allowances of all trainees in public health training institutions from September 2018 to June 2019.

This, it said, was in fulfillment of government’s commitment to the restoration of nursing trainees allowance in 2017.

The statement said each trainee nurse received an amount of GHȼ400.00 for 10 months in each academic year to support their academic and clinical work.

It further stated that the Ministry was working assiduously to ensure that trainees who could not receive their allowances due to challenges with their e-zwich cards were paid immediately.

The statement also urged trainees who might have any other challenges with the payment of the allowance to contact the Heads of their schools for redress.

GNA