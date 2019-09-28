news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Funsi (U/W), Sept. 28, GNA – Twenty-five tertiary students from the Wa East District of the Upper West Region have been granted scholarships to pursue various programmes in various universities in country.

For the first year, government is expected to pay a total amount of GH¢60,020.36 as fees for the 25 beneficiaries from Wa East District; one of the most deprived districts in Ghana.

Mr Moses Jotie, the Wa East District Chief Executive (DCE), speaking at the second ordinary meeting of the Assembly, said the scholarship covered the entire duration of the programme.

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity to learn hard to justify their selection to the programme adding that, “This package comes with conditions such as conduct of students and academic performance amongst others”.

While commending government for the gesture, Mr Jotie said, the Assembly has also supported 30 other students with various sums of money to enable them pay their school fees.

He said Mr Godfred Tangu, the Member of Parliament (MP), also supported a number of tertiary level students with various sums of money to help pay their fees.

The DCE said the Assembly has also given out on contract the construction of a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities in Gouno and Jumo communities to help improve teaching and learning.

Mr Jotie said the Assembly has also given out on contract the construction of a general ward with ancillary facilities which when completed would form part of the second phase of the District Hospital Project.

On sanitation, he said, the Assembly has received Digni-Loo toilet facilities and distributed them to beneficiary communities adding that it is important to live hygienic lifestyles.

