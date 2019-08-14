news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Akuapim Mampong (E/R), Aug. 14, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has re-affirmed Government's commitment to develop the human resource capacity of the nation through the provision of quality education to the Ghanaian youth.

To that end, he said government would, this year, pilot 'Free Wi-Fi' access in one university and three second cycle education institutions, to enable students to access information and educational materials on the internet for enhanced teaching and learning.

He said government was focused to providing the necessary educational infrastructure, teaching and learning materials as well as qualified teachers to shape the future of the youth.

Currently, he said, 804 educational facilities were under construction and many of them would be completed by September this year, and added that, 59,000 teachers were recruited upon assumption of office in 2017, to augment the teaching staff at the second cycle educational institutions.

Vice President Bawumia gave the assurance at this year's celebration of the International Youth Day on Wednesday at Akuapim Mampong in the Eastern Region.

The Day was marked on the theme: "Transforming Education", which fell on Monday, August 12, but since that day was a national holiday, the celebration was shifted to Wednesday, August 14.

It was marked with a local theme: "The Role of the Youth in Contributing to Quality Education in Ghana", to remind the youth about their potentials and encourage them to aspire higher in their respective pursuits to make a difference in society.

The programme brought together youth groups, members of the Youth Parliament, Directors of Education, Ministers of State, Legislators and traditional leaders.

It was jointly organised by the National Youth Authority, Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education and the United Nations Population Fund.

The Vice President said Akufo-Addo's government increased the Capitation Grant per pupil from GH¢4.50p to GH¢10.00 upon assumption of office in 2017, coupled with other innovative initiatives such as the flagship Free Senior High School Policy (FSHS), which has supported hundred and thousands of students across the country, and brought lots of financial reliefs to parents and guardians.

"President Akufo-Addo's government will not short-change the youth of this nation.

"We are committed to empowering and providing quality education to the Ghanaian youth because it's the development of the human resource that helps to develop a nation, not the natural resources such as gold, bauxite, cocoa and crude oil, " Dr Bawumia pointed out.

He noted that the Ghanaian youth had the requisite abilities and potentials like any other youth in the world to make a difference in life and reiterated government's resolve to digitise the various sectors of the economy to ensure quality service delivery.

He cited some prominent Ghanaians including former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, who touched the world with their talents and professors and engineers that worked in well-acclaimed universities and firms and made tremendous impacts.

He said there was nothing impossible one could not accomplish in life, but that required hard work, dedication and discipline to make a difference in society.

Dr Bawumia assured of government's resolve to continue investing in education through the Free SHS policy to attain the Sustainable Development Goal four of ensuring universal access to education by all children of school-going age towards achieving the 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda.

For the first time since 2007, Dr Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo's administration provided core text books to Senior High Schools across the country, with the ultimate aim of strengthening and ensuring equitable and inclusive education for all.

Vice President Bawumia presented plaques and citations to students and coaching staff of Mamfe Akuapim Methodist Secondary High School, who emerged winners at the 20th edition of the Global Robotics competition in Michigan, United States of America.

