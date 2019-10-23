news, story, article

By Jennifer Quaye/ Rihannah Adam, GNA



Accra, Oct 22, GNA - Dr. Cecilia Kotey, Lecturer at University of Cape Coast on Tuesday called on the students of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School (HOTCASS) to take their studies seriously in order for them to come out with flying colours in their final exams.

The lecture was part of the four-day anniversary talk held by the school towards its 50th anniversary for the students to improve their learning skills.

Speaking on the topic “Developing Smart Study Habits”, Dr. Cecilia Kotey who is a former student of the school advised the students to develop good attitudes towards their studies.

She gave them special tips for their studies and asked them to make good use of the SQ3R (Survey, question, read, retrieve and review)

“Don’t go to class without books, pens and learning material, it is a bad habit. Some students do go to school without books, it even happens in the university level. It’s not only our parents who will buy the textbooks, we buy credit for our WhatsApp so let’s make ‘susu’ and save and get the textbooks and read it and not for decorations, but read it because good study habits produce good grades.” She stressed.

She encouraged the students to fully participate in classes by asking and answering questions and also avoid any misconduct and stop giving nicknames to their fellow students who made mistakes in class. Students should show concern to each other’s academic progress and seek assistance from colleagues and teachers when they don’t understand what was taught, she added.

She also advised them to focus on their plans and know why they were in school and take advantage of the free SHS and allow the school to pass through them.

Mr. William Dompreh Adjaye, the headmaster of HOTCASS advised the students to make good use of the school library and Ghana library authority which were close to the school.

“I will advise you take a 20-minute nap not sleep after eight long hours of studies for the mind to be refreshed before revising your notes. There is something called siesta in boarding house, where students take rest for some minutes, but since is a day school you should do that immediately you go home.” He said.

