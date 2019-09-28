news, story, article

Accra Sep 28, GNA - Mr Daniel Owusu Agyapong, the Chief Executive Director of DANWUS Consulting has stated that it is good to have good mentorship in order to develop careers.

Speaking at a Career Advancement Symposium for tertiary students in Accra, he said honesty and diligence were also key to executing tasks as every Job market would not employ a dishonest worker.

“Good networking will help students to associate themselves with firms and as well go far through humility and time management,”he said.

He added that learning personal things through research from the internet and social media would help enhance career building as knowledge was not only obtained from schools.

Mr Emmanuel Angmortey, President for Distance Students Association Of Ghana (DESAG) for University Of Cape coast (UCC), Zenith College Centre said the aim of the symposium was to enlighten and prepare students for the Job market as well ensure Job opportunities from 2020 onwards.

He said his team would sharpen skills of the students to take charge for job opportunities for their own benefit.

He added that, creation of Job Opportunities involved teaming of both the institution and its students to reduce the number of stranded students on the job market.

Dr Forgive Kwadamah, a lecturer at the College of Distance Education, University of Cape coast (UCC), Zenith Centre told the students to prepare their minds for all activities in order to impact knowledge for the future.

“Our Principles and morals stand out during the search for job opportunities’’ he added.

He said knowledge was the best tool and the road to academia was long and needed those with focused and determined minds.

He encouraged the students to be up to task and be nice to people they encountered on the road to building their careers as they could be of help to them in the future.

