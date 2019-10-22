news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Winneba-Junction (C/R), Oct. 22, GNA - The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Gomoa District branch has celebrated the ‘World Teachers Day’ with a call on government to declare it statutory public holiday.

It said GNAT is one of the biggest labor unions with hundreds of thousands members nationwide and deserve to be given equal opportunity, as government has done to farmers and other identifiable groups.

Madam Gifty Mensah, Central Regional Educational Representative of GNAT, made this known in a speech read on behalf of Madam Philipa Larson, National President of GNAT.

The event was held under the theme: “Young Teacher: The future of professions”.

Madam Larson said as teachers, they needed to keep abreast with many challenges which confront the profession such as salary increment and other conditions of service deliberations.

She said this year’s World Teachers Day was held at Paa Joe Stadium at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi where prizes were given to deserving teachers who excelled in their various endeavors.

Madam Larson said GNAT selected 50 needy pupils and students in the Ashanti Region where they received donations including school bags, uniforms, shoes, pens and pencils to promote quality teaching and learning.

She said GNAT has also chosen one of the deplorable schools in Ashanti Region to construct new school block to mark the World Teachers’ Day celebration.

Madam Larson commended teachers for their hard and dedication to duty that has contributed to the success of the profession in the country.

She expressed gratitude to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the timely intervention in withdrawing the Human Resource Information Management System (HRIMS).

She urged the Ghana Education Service (GSE) to speed up the directive from the Presidency to avert labor unrest.

Madam Larson said GNAT used the World Teachers Day to discuss recruitment of new teachers, benefits, negotiation of salary and better conditions of service amongst others.

Mr Samuel Bonney, Gomoa District GNAT Chairman, praised teachers in the three Gomoa Districts namely West, Central and East for their hard work and resilience that has improved education delivery in the area.

On new curriculum, Mr Bonney urged teachers to ignore propaganda and stay focus on what they were taught during training work to enhance quality teaching and learning.

He said the aims and objectives of introduction of new Curriculum by the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service was to enable teachers to demonstrate their skills and professionalism to help the pupils to develop their own talents.

Mr Ebo Arthur, Gomoa District Secretary of GNAT, chaired panel discussion concerning new Curriculum, labor issues, decentralization and other challenges confronting teachers in the District.

GNA