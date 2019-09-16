news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Ekwamkrom (C/R), Sept. 16, GNA - Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, has presented school items to 50 students who scored aggregates 06 to 15 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in her constituency.

She presented trunks, chop boxes with gari, sugar and toiletries, mackintosh, mattresses, and shoes to the students who had been placed by the Computer School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) into various schools of their choice.

They gained admission into Mfantsipim, Adisadel College, Mfantseman Girls, Ghana National College, AME Zion, Wesley Girls, Achimota, Accra Academy, Apam, Swedru School of Business, and the University of Cape Coast Practice senior high schools among others.

Mrs Ayiah Quansah said the items would serve as motivation to candidates to take their studies seriously and perform excellently.

She said Gomoa Central needed more women to take up the mantle of leadership in the next few years.

The MP said the introduction of Free SHS by the Government had opened up education to every Ghanaian child, leaving no one behind.

She commended the students, teachers, parents, the District Chief Executive, District Director of Education, Circuit Supervisors, School Management Committees and the Parent Teacher Associations, among other stakeholders, for the excellent roles they played in achieving the success.

She expressed the hope that the 2020 BECE candidates would perform better and pledged government’s preparedness to provide incentives towards achieving that goal.

Mrs Ayiah Quansah said the Government was more committed to investing in education, especially technical and vocational, to train more self-employable graduates.

Master Angel Ahiati, who scored aggregate 10 to gain admission into Achimota Senior High School to pursue General Science, on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the MP for the gesture and promised to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

GNA