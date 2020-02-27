news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Tamale, Feb. 27, GNA - The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation on Wednesday commissioned and handed over a 6-unit classroom block with 240 mono desks to the Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco) in the Northern Region.

Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, the Executive Director for the GNPC Foundation, speaking at the ceremony, said as part of the Foundation’s corporate responsibilities, it offers support in three core areas including education and training, economic empowerment, environment and the provision of social amenities.





He said since 2018, the GNPC has implemented 270 projects across the country adding that it would implement about 570 projects in 2020.

Dr Eduah said the 6-unit classroom block among others forms part of the Foundation's contribution to ensure that education is accessible to every Ghanaian child.

He called on the school authorities to ensure that the structure was put to good use and urged the students to take their studies seriously.





Reverend Edward Azeka, Headmaster of the School, said presentation was timely considering the increasing number of students enrolled into the school since the introduction of the Free Senior High School programme.

This, he noted, has resulted in the double track system which invariably has increased the pressure on the school infrastructure including classrooms, accommodation facilities for students and teachers among others.

He commended the GNPC for the support saying their intervention would help to reduce congestion in the classrooms.

He gave the assurance that the school's authority would ensure the proper use and maintenance of the structure to prolong its lifespan.

Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf, also urged the students to make good use of the structure and attend to the demands of their studies.

